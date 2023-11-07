Walsall recall Ronan Maher from Rushall Olympic loan

Maher joined the Pics in August and was originally due to stay at Dales Lane until his loan expired in January.

The 18-year-old has amassed three assists in 10 league appearances for Rushall, and scored twice in a 4-1 victory over Boldmere St Michaels in the Walsall Senior Cup last week.

The Republic of Ireland under-19 international has played as a left-sided midfielder for the Pics and has started in each of their last seven matches in all competitions.

He made two appearances for the Saddlers earlier in the season – scoring his maiden senior goal in August’s 4-3 defeat at Blackburn Rovers in the League Cup.

Midfielder Jack Earing has also returned to training with Mat Sadler forecasting a potential return in early December.

“Good for Jack. He has been with me for the last couple of days. Still non-contact and he’ll spend the next two weeks doing non-contact stuff,” Sadler confirmed last week.

“Then he’ll spend two weeks after that in full contact and then he’ll be ready for selection. We’re probably looking to being able to select him in the first week of December.

“For us it’s a great boost and for him and the journey that he has been on with that injury is a real boost.”