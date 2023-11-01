Bescot Beat S5 Ep 5: But can you do it on a Friday night at Sheppey?
Nathan Judah and George Bennett bring you the latest Bescot Beat in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.
By Nathan Judah
The boys discuss Halloween, the defeat at Mansfield and what players need to improve going forward.
The Saddlers injury crisis has a latest update and an astonishing league leading stat is uncovered that may shock Walsall fans.
Plus all the build up ahead of the televised Friday night FA Cup clash at Sheppey United!