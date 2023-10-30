Mansfield 2 Walsall 1 - Player ratings

Walsall

OWEN EVANS

Denied Keillor-Dunn twice but his error of judgement by clawing the ball back into the danger zone in the build-up to Aden Flint’s opener proved costly.

Error 5

JOE RILEY

Riley enjoyed a relatively solid display although he was caught in possession in the first half, which led to a good chance for Keillor-Dunn.

Ok 6

DONERVON DANIELS

Uncharacteristically delayed on the ball to present Keillor-Dunn with a chance before the break. However, his driving runs forward helped Walsall build momentum during their brightest period in the game.

Average 6

DAVID OKAGBUE

Thrown in at the deep end after not playing for over six weeks. Acquitted himself well and made some important blocks.

Return 6

LIAM GORDON

Looked dangerous at times breaking down the left and relatively solid defensively.

Glimpses 6

TOM KNOWLES

His pace offered Walsall an attacking outlet, which they should’ve utilised more. He played an instrumental role in the Saddlers’ goal – setting up Ryan Stirk with an accurate low cross.

Outlet 6

RYAN STIRK

Walsall’s brightest performer. He was nursing a cold but never stopped running and took his goal well with a composed finish.

Bright 7

BRANDON COMLEY

More game time will help Comley return to full fitness, but he struggled to impose himself on the contest.

Difficult 6

ISAAC HUTCHINSON

He has struggled to build on his hat-trick heroics against Gillingham, and was largely ineffective.

Ineffective 5

ROSS TIERNEY

Always a bundle of energy and helped release Knowles in the build-up to Walsall’s goal.

Energetic 6

DANNY JOHNSON

Not the return that Johnson would’ve hoped for. He often found himself isolated up top.

Isolated 5

Substitutes