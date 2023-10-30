Mansfield 2 Walsall 1 - Player ratings

OWEN EVANS
Denied Keillor-Dunn twice but his error of judgement by clawing the ball back into the danger zone in the build-up to Aden Flint’s opener proved costly.
Error 5
JOE RILEY
Riley enjoyed a relatively solid display although he was caught in possession in the first half, which led to a good chance for Keillor-Dunn.
Ok 6
DONERVON DANIELS
Uncharacteristically delayed on the ball to present Keillor-Dunn with a chance before the break. However, his driving runs forward helped Walsall build momentum during their brightest period in the game.
Average 6
DAVID OKAGBUE
Thrown in at the deep end after not playing for over six weeks. Acquitted himself well and made some important blocks.
Return 6
LIAM GORDON
Looked dangerous at times breaking down the left and relatively solid defensively.
Glimpses 6
TOM KNOWLES
His pace offered Walsall an attacking outlet, which they should’ve utilised more. He played an instrumental role in the Saddlers’ goal – setting up Ryan Stirk with an accurate low cross.
Outlet 6
RYAN STIRK
Walsall’s brightest performer. He was nursing a cold but never stopped running and took his goal well with a composed finish.
Bright 7
BRANDON COMLEY
More game time will help Comley return to full fitness, but he struggled to impose himself on the contest.
Difficult 6
ISAAC HUTCHINSON
He has struggled to build on his hat-trick heroics against Gillingham, and was largely ineffective.
Ineffective 5
ROSS TIERNEY
Always a bundle of energy and helped release Knowles in the build-up to Walsall’s goal.
Energetic 6
DANNY JOHNSON
Not the return that Johnson would’ve hoped for. He often found himself isolated up top.
Isolated 5
Substitutes
Douglas James-Taylor (for Hutchinson, 78); Jamille Matt (for Stirk, 82); Taylor Allen (for Knowles 86). Subs not used: Jackson Smith, Joe Foulkes, Harvey Griffiths.