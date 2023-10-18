Walsall loanee Freddie Draper tipped to reach the top

Freddie Draper

Draper scored in Walsall’s 4-1 triumph over Gillingham on Saturday to extend his season tally to five goals in League Two.

The Lincoln loanee is the club’s joint-leading scorer along with Isaac Hutchinson, and has scored four in his last six.

Tierney has been living with the 19-year-old since making the loan switch from Motherwell in the summer, and has backed Draper to go on to enjoy a strong career.

“I live with Freddie day in, day out, so I get to know him off the pitch as well. We get on really well,” Tierney said.

“He is a young boy but he bullies defenders and is so easy to play with. I just try to give the legs for Freddie and he scores the goals.