Walsall loanee Freddie Draper tipped to reach the top

Draper scored in Walsall’s 4-1 triumph over Gillingham on Saturday to extend his season tally to five goals in League Two.
The Lincoln loanee is the club’s joint-leading scorer along with Isaac Hutchinson, and has scored four in his last six.
Tierney has been living with the 19-year-old since making the loan switch from Motherwell in the summer, and has backed Draper to go on to enjoy a strong career.
“I live with Freddie day in, day out, so I get to know him off the pitch as well. We get on really well,” Tierney said.
“He is a young boy but he bullies defenders and is so easy to play with. I just try to give the legs for Freddie and he scores the goals.
“Touch wood, if he stays away from injuries, then he is capable of going right to the top.”