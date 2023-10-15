Walsall on road to either non-league duo and Kidderminster Harriers welcome League One visitors in FA Cup

Mat Sadler and Walsall head into the unknown with a banana skin FA Cup first round tie at either Billericay Town, in Essex, or Kent island outfit Sheppey United

The Saddlers will head into the unknown early next month with a trip to either Essex outfit Billericay, or Sheppey, who are based on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent.

Billericay play in the third tier of non-league, the Isthmian Premier Division, whereas Sheppey compete one tier below, in the Isthmian South East – the eighth division in English football.

Sheppey are the lowest-ranked club remaining in the first round draw, but must first come through their replay at home to Billericay to set up a remarkable first round clash against the League Two Saddlers. Billericay and Sheppey drew 1-1 yesterday.

That replay at Sheppey's home, The Tiger Stadium, takes place on Tuesday evening. Sheppey had won through four rounds to make the fourth qualifying round stage and have never been to the first round proper.

Billericay have experienced the first round of the competition on a handful of occasions over the last decade.

Mat Sadler will take his side to either Essex or Kent on the weekend of Saturday, November 4.

Elsewhere, National League outfit Kidderminster Harriers will look to upset the odds as they welcome League One visitors Fleetwood Town.

Harriers reached the first round courtesy of Ash Hemmings' second-half double to down Ashton United yesterday.

Fleetwood, who like Walsall enter the competition at this stage, are fourth-bottom in the third tier with just two wins from 11 games. Lee Johnson took over last month following the sacking of Scott Brown.