Walsall's Ryan Stirk says League Two return has helped physicality

By George Bennett

Ryan Stirk believes that returning to League Two with Walsall has helped improve his physical game.

Ryan Stirk in possession for Walsall (Owen Russell)
The midfielder made two appearances for Birmingham City and also enjoyed a loan spell at fellow League Two rivals Mansfield.

He has since become a regular since his summer switch to Bescot after nine successive starts in League Two.

And Stirk feels that physically adapting to the division has been key to his successful start.

Stirk said: “You have physical teams in this league and that is part of the game.

“I’d only had a handful of games in the Championship, but I was also at Mansfield in League Two and it’s a tough league.

“I said a few years ago that I needed to get better with that, and I feel like coming to this league, that you have to because otherwise you will get found out”.

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

