Walsall's Ryan Stirk says League Two return has helped physicality

Ryan Stirk in possession for Walsall (Owen Russell)

The midfielder made two appearances for Birmingham City and also enjoyed a loan spell at fellow League Two rivals Mansfield.

He has since become a regular since his summer switch to Bescot after nine successive starts in League Two.

And Stirk feels that physically adapting to the division has been key to his successful start.

Stirk said: “You have physical teams in this league and that is part of the game.

“I’d only had a handful of games in the Championship, but I was also at Mansfield in League Two and it’s a tough league.