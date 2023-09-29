Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall boss Mat Sadler stepping up search for free agent defender

By George BennettWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Mat Sadler has revealed that Walsall have stepped up their search for a new defender.

Mat Sadler
Mat Sadler

The Saddlers boss has been exploring the free agent market after recent injuries and suspensions at the back.

Now, Sadler has confirmed that the club has had two players on trial, and will make a decision soon.

Sadler said: “We’ve had a couple of lads in this week that we’ve seen, and we are deciding on what to do off the back of that.

“We might see somebody again next week, and the picture might become a bit more clearer once we’ve seen a couple more bodies.

“It’s important that it’s the right person. Not somebody who just wants to earn a wage, but who is desperate to come in and compete.

“If I am going to do something then it will need to be someone who can improve us, fit into what we are trying to do and give us the best opportunity of winning games.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News