Walsall boss Mat Sadler stepping up search for free agent defender

Mat Sadler

The Saddlers boss has been exploring the free agent market after recent injuries and suspensions at the back.

Now, Sadler has confirmed that the club has had two players on trial, and will make a decision soon.

Sadler said: “We’ve had a couple of lads in this week that we’ve seen, and we are deciding on what to do off the back of that.

“We might see somebody again next week, and the picture might become a bit more clearer once we’ve seen a couple more bodies.

“It’s important that it’s the right person. Not somebody who just wants to earn a wage, but who is desperate to come in and compete.