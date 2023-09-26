Mat Sadler hopeful on Tom Knowles' Walsall return

Tom Knowles

Knowles has made only four appearances this term due to injury and illness, and was suspended for Saturday's 3-1 defeat against AFC Wimbledon.

Sadler admits Walsall have missed the 24-year-old, and is now hoping Knowles can kick on after such a turbulent start to the campaign.

"We missed Tom today, certainly his ability to take us up the pitch. We've been in and out, and up and down with him over the first two months of the season," Sadler said.

"I think he is craving and chomping at the bit to have a consistent spell in the team, which hopefully now we can get him that consistent run of games, which he is desperate for.