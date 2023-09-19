Taylor Allen wants to make his Walsall mark

Allen made 29 appearances for the Saddlers during his debut campaign, after joining his home town club from Forest Green in 2022.
He was handed a new deal in the summer, and his versatility has served as a crucial asset this season.
The Walsall-born 23-year-old has started Saddlers’ last three league matches, including a pair of appearances at centre-back.
Although he has adopted a more defensive role of late, Allen still has his sights set on breaking his Walsall duck.
Allen said: “That’s been on my mind for a while to get my first goal for this club in front of people that I know and my family.
“I know how much this club means to people and getting my first goal will be a big achievement for me.”