Donervon Daniels: We are sticking together at Walsall

Walsall lost 2-0 at Swindon on Saturday with Tom Knowles receiving two yellow cards, and Liam Gordon’s mistake leading to Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s late strike.
But Daniels believes team spirit will be a powerful tool, especially in the aftermath of a defeat.
“We have that [togetherness] and it is something we’ve worked on in the off season,” Daniels said.
“It’s something I pride myself on. We’re going to have even tougher moments than what we’ve faced over the course of the season.
“But having that foundation to support each other on and off the pitch allows you to flourish. Liam [Gordon] knows that he’s got our love and our support. Mistakes happen – the same with Tom [Knowles]. You’ve just got to move on from it.”