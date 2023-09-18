Notification Settings

Donervon Daniels: We are sticking together at Walsall

By George Bennett
Walsall FC
Published:

Donervon Daniels insists the togetherness of Walsall’s squad will serve as a strong foundation in helping them overcome difficult moments.

Donervon Daniels sprays the ball (Owen Russell)

Walsall lost 2-0 at Swindon on Saturday with Tom Knowles receiving two yellow cards, and Liam Gordon’s mistake leading to Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s late strike.

But Daniels believes team spirit will be a powerful tool, especially in the aftermath of a defeat.

“We have that [togetherness] and it is something we’ve worked on in the off season,” Daniels said.

“It’s something I pride myself on. We’re going to have even tougher moments than what we’ve faced over the course of the season.

“But having that foundation to support each other on and off the pitch allows you to flourish. Liam [Gordon] knows that he’s got our love and our support. Mistakes happen – the same with Tom [Knowles]. You’ve just got to move on from it.”

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

