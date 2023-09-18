Donervon Daniels: We are sticking together at Walsall

Donervon Daniels sprays the ball (Owen Russell)

Walsall lost 2-0 at Swindon on Saturday with Tom Knowles receiving two yellow cards, and Liam Gordon’s mistake leading to Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s late strike.

But Daniels believes team spirit will be a powerful tool, especially in the aftermath of a defeat.

“We have that [togetherness] and it is something we’ve worked on in the off season,” Daniels said.

“It’s something I pride myself on. We’re going to have even tougher moments than what we’ve faced over the course of the season.