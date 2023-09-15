Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall boss Mat Sadler exploring free agent market

By George BennettWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Mat Sadler has revealed he is exploring the free agent market following Chris Hussey’s retirement.

Mat Sadler
Mat Sadler

Hussey hung up his boots on Wednesday aged 34, after a playing career which spanned 16 years.

The defender only joined Walsall in the summer and made six appearances for the club – scoring once against Wrexham.

Sadler is considering the possibility of signing a replacement, but will only make a move if the right opportunity presents itself.

“I am looking without doubt. But it’s a market which is fraught with people that, at present, haven’t played too many football matches,” he said.

“But I am looking, I’ll keep looking and if the opportunity presents itself then we’ll go for it.

“There is plenty of communication and conversations that have been had, but there is nothing that I have wanted to jump on as of yet.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News