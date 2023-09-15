Walsall boss Mat Sadler exploring free agent market

Mat Sadler

Hussey hung up his boots on Wednesday aged 34, after a playing career which spanned 16 years.

The defender only joined Walsall in the summer and made six appearances for the club – scoring once against Wrexham.

Sadler is considering the possibility of signing a replacement, but will only make a move if the right opportunity presents itself.

“I am looking without doubt. But it’s a market which is fraught with people that, at present, haven’t played too many football matches,” he said.

“But I am looking, I’ll keep looking and if the opportunity presents itself then we’ll go for it.