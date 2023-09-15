Michael Flynn has 'nothing to prove' ahead of Walsall reunion

Former Walsall boss Michael Flynn

Flynn spent 14 months at Bescot and was relieved of his duties in April following a run of just one win in 20 league matches (drawn 12, lost seven).

He has guided the Robins to a strong start to the campaign. Swindon are unbeaten after six games (won three, drawn three) and have scored a league-high 20 goals.

The 42-year-old spoke positively of his former club, but admits there will be no emotions when he comes up against them.

"[I have] no emotions. It is a great football club and I met some very special people there," Flynn revealed.

"There are a lot of players I am familiar with. Highlighting one, Donervon [Daniels] - who I think is an exceptional person.

"But I haven't got to prove anything. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.

"It's the nature of the beast. A lot of things went wrong.

"We had a horrendous injury list but there are things I could've done better, which I always look in the mirror, self analyse and see where I can improve.

"But ultimately we didn't win enough games. We didn't lose that many either, but we just drew far too much."

Mat Sadler replaced Flynn in the dugout as interim manager for the final three matches of last season - collecting four points, before being handed the reins on a full-time basis in May.

On Sadler, Flynn said: "I know he was always hungry to be a manager.

"He is there and they gave him the job. Who knows when you're ready and when you're not.

"When I first got the Newport job, it was probably their last chance of staying in the league.

"They thought we'd just give it to the rookie local lad but it worked.

"So who says when it's the right time? They've got good people at the club.