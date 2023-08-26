Mat Sadler proud of Walsall resilience

Mat Sadler

The Saddlers entered the closing minutes trailing to a wonder goal from Abo Eisa but equalised through former Birmingham City midfielder Ryan Stirk’s first goal for the club.

“It was a hell of a strike from Eisa which knocked the stuffing out of us at the start of the second half,” said Sadler. “But my lads gave absolutely everything to make sure they didn’t concede again. I was proud of the way they dug in.

“We made some changes which improved us and got the point we deserved. I’m delighted for Ryan because he’s a great kid who covers every blade of grass just like all my midfield does.”

Sadler felt the game could have been very different if his side had been awarded an early penalty.