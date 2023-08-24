Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall's Ronan Maher has options for loan

By George BennettWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Mat Sadler has revealed that Ronan Maher has a couple of options over a possible loan move.

Ronan Maher celebrates
Ronan Maher celebrates

Maher is currently behind Isaac Hutchinson and Ross Tierney in the pecking order, and Sadler wants to find him regular game time elsewhere.

Sadler said: “I am desperate to get him continuous football where it means the world to play because there is a football player in there.

“There’s a couple of options. I wanted him to play in this game [against Brighton].

“That was important to me that he did play in this game, and then we’ll look to progress things now.”

Maher registered an assist for Oisin McEntee on his first competitive start in a year in Walsall’s 3-2 defeat against Brighton Under-21s on Tuesday night.

He also scored his first senior goal in the 4-3 defeat at Blackburn earlier this month.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News