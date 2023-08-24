Walsall's Ronan Maher has options for loan

Ronan Maher celebrates

Maher is currently behind Isaac Hutchinson and Ross Tierney in the pecking order, and Sadler wants to find him regular game time elsewhere.

Sadler said: “I am desperate to get him continuous football where it means the world to play because there is a football player in there.

“There’s a couple of options. I wanted him to play in this game [against Brighton].

“That was important to me that he did play in this game, and then we’ll look to progress things now.”

Maher registered an assist for Oisin McEntee on his first competitive start in a year in Walsall’s 3-2 defeat against Brighton Under-21s on Tuesday night.