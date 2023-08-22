EFL Trophy: Walsall 2 Brighton U21s 3 - Report

Oisin McEntee scores

Andrew Moran scored a double either side of Oisin McEntee's 27th minute equaliser to send the Seagulls in ahead at the break.

Liam Gordon's own goal extended Brighton's lead after 66 minutes, although Tom Knowles reduced the deficit late on.

Mat Sadler made seven changes in total, which included a first competitive start for Ronan Maher in almost a year.

But Walsall made a sluggish start and Brighton punished them by taking the lead after 13 minutes.

Walsall failed to deal with a delivery from the right and the loose ball fell invitingly for Moran to slam an unerring finish beyond the reach of Jackson Smith.

Ross Tierney saw his low free-kick saved at the near post by Brighton goalkeeper Tom McGill as Walsall responded well to falling behind.

Maher started to grow into the game and found the overlapping McEntee down the right. His floated cross was met by Douglas James-Taylor but his hooked effort was diverted over the crossbar.

McEntee levelled proceedings on 27 minutes when he climbed above his marker to nod Maher's corner underneath McGill.

Douglas James-Taylor

But the Seagulls quickly restored their lead just past the half-hour mark when Moran added his second of the evening.

The midfielder started the move with a slick pass out to Cam Peupion down the right. Casper Nilsson made an overlapping run to collect and dug out a teasing cross to the back post.

Mark O'Mahony was left completely unmarked to cushion his header down for Moran to crash another finish past Smith.

Walsall had chances to equalise before the break with Tierney stinging the palms of McGill with a low free-kick, and Joe Riley sending a speculative effort from range just wide of the target.

The Saddlers had a promising spell on the hour-mark, which resulted in Maher dragging wide and Tierney's header drawing a save from McGill.

But Brighton always posed a threat throughout with Peupion cutting inside to force a smart save from Smith.

The Seagulls doubled their advantage when Gordon inadvertently put the ball into his own net.

Ross Tierney

Luca Barrington charged down the right and Gordon's attempted sliding clearance only helped divert the ball past Smith.

Walsall refused to throw in the towel as James-Taylor nodded wide from point blank range and Harry Williams sent his header into the side netting.

Sadler later introduced Dylan Thomas for his senior debut, while Knowles also made his return from injury as a late substitute.

Knowles marked his appearance from the bench by pulling one back for the Saddlers. He charged into the box with a dangerous run and applied a composed finish past McGill at his near post with four minutes remaining.

Walsall Starting XI (3-4-1-2): J Smith; H Williams, O McEntee, T Allen; J Foulkes (T Knowles 66), J Riley, R Tierney, A Oteh (J Matt 66); R Maher (D Thomas 80); F Draper (L Gordon 60), D James-Taylor.

Subs not used: O Evans, D Daniels, I Hutchinson.

Brighton U21s (4-1-2-3): T McGill; C Nilsson, J Hinshelwood, R McConville, I Samuels; J Hinchy (B Baker-Boaitay 90 +1); A Moran (S Chouchane 90 +1), L Kavanagh; C Peupion (J Duffus 78), M O'Mahony, L Barrington (J Mullins 77).

Subs not used: K Cahill, B Jackson, J Slater.

Referee: Tom Parsons