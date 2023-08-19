Walsall boss Mat Sadler frustrated following Crewe comeback

Freddie Draper scored his first EFL goal when he opened the scoring in the first minute, and Isaac Hutchinson added a second with a stunning strike on the half-hour mark.
Walsall head coach Mat Sadler was frustrated to give up a two-goal lead in their 2-2 draw against Crewe Alexandra, and insists his side should have won comfortably.
