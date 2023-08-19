Notification Settings

Walsall boss Mat Sadler frustrated following Crewe comeback

By George Bennett

Walsall head coach Mat Sadler was frustrated to give up a two-goal lead in their 2-2 draw against Crewe Alexandra, and insists his side should have won comfortably.

Mat Sadler (pic Owen Russell)
Freddie Draper scored his first EFL goal when he opened the scoring in the first minute, and Isaac Hutchinson added a second with a stunning strike on the half-hour mark.

George Bennett

