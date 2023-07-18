Ex-Walsall captain Joss Labadie joins Solihull Moors

Ex-Walsall skipper Joss Labadie joins Solihull Moors. (Credit: Richard King)

The 32-year-old has penned a one-year deal with the Moors following the expiration of his contract at Bescot.

Labadie could even feature against the Saddlers when they travel to the ARMCO Arena to face the Moors in their final pre-season friendly on July 29.

The midfielder joined Walsall from Newport County in the summer of 2021 and amassed 41 appearances during his debut campaign.

However, after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury towards the end of the 2021-22, Labadie was reduced to just five appearances last season.