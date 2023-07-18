Notification Settings

Ex-Walsall captain Joss Labadie joins Solihull Moors

By George Bennett

Former Walsall captain Joss Labadie has joined National League side Solihull Moors.

Ex-Walsall skipper Joss Labadie joins Solihull Moors. (Credit: Richard King)
The 32-year-old has penned a one-year deal with the Moors following the expiration of his contract at Bescot.

Labadie could even feature against the Saddlers when they travel to the ARMCO Arena to face the Moors in their final pre-season friendly on July 29.

The midfielder joined Walsall from Newport County in the summer of 2021 and amassed 41 appearances during his debut campaign.

However, after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury towards the end of the 2021-22, Labadie was reduced to just five appearances last season.

After signing on the dotted line, Labadie said: "I'm buzzing to be here, luckily the gaffer invited me to come and train a couple days last week. I'm excited to get the deal done."

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

