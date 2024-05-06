Inside sprawling farmhouse with indoor pool after price is slashed to just £1.5 million
A farmhouse in a picturesque village on the border of Shropshire and Wolverhampton, complete with an indoor swimming pool, has returned to the the market with £300,000 off the price.
Home Farm, located near Claverley, has been described as 'a property that simply has it all'.
Dating back to the 1850s, the property has undergone extensive renovation over the past five years, and was first brought to the market last year with a guide price of £1,800,000.
But vendors Berriman Eaton from Bridgnorth have returned the property to market with a reduced price of just £1,500,000.
The estate agents describe Home Farm as: "Beautifully quiet and private with views in this countryside location near Claverley, a fine period home with an indoor heated swimming pool, around 5.6 acres, separate living accommodation, extensive garaging and future proofed self sustainable energy benefits with a current healthy income."