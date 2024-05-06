Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dramatic video and photos from the scene show smoke billowing from the The Victoria Suite on Windmill Lane, as firefighters on an aerial platform took water from a nearby canal to douse the flames.

More than 50 firefighters were called to Windmill Lane, Smethwick, at 1.34pm on Sunday after witnesses reported smoke coming from the four-storey Art Deco building.

Road closures were put in place as the 12 fire crews worked through the afternoon and into the night to tackle the blaze.

The blaze in progress

In a statement, the fire service said: "A total of 12 fire crews are currently in attendance at this incident, which involves a fire in a commercial property, formally a cinema complex. A hydraulic aerial platform is also at the scene.

"There is severe smoke logging to the premises and crews are working to locate and tackle the fire."

Smoke filled the area as the fire burned through the building. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police closed several roads to traffic, including Windmill Lane, Cranford Street, London Street and Grove Lane, while the adjacent Windmill Shopping Park/Centre was closed early on Sunday due to smoke in the area.

The fire service later confirmed the flames broke through the roof of the building, with firefighters taking water from the Cape Arm of the Birmingham Canal.

An update said: "Due to the poor structural integrity of the building, a structural engineer has been requested to attend the scene."

A later statement added: "A structural engineer has been in attendance to assess the property. We are working with their advice to ensure the safety of our crews and surrounding properties.

Smoke seen pouring from the building from the nearby retail park. Photo: West Midlands Police

"Thanks to effective efforts from firefighters at the scene, buildings and retail units near the affected premises are no longer at risk from fire."

Shortly after midnight, it was confirmed that crews remained at the scene to extinguish the fire as access to nearby homes was restored.