Walsall unveil new kits for 2023/4 season

The new strips are manufactured by the club's technical partner Errea and sponsored by Poundland.
The Saddlers home kit features two shades of red and has a green trim at the bottom of the sleeves.
The all-red home kit is inspired by the shirt worn by the 2006-07 League Two title-winning team.
Walsall's away strip is all white with a red and white pattern on the sleeves.
The third shirt is all green and features a white collar with a white trim at the bottom of the sleeves.
All three shirts include the Black Country flag inside the neck.
“All of us at Poundland have enjoyed our partnership with Walsall FC over the past 12 months and are excited for the season ahead," said Poundland managing director Barry Williams.
“We are a local company with many of our colleagues and customers being Saddlers fans, as such we all wish the club and the team success both on and off the pitch… UTS.”
The new kits will be available to buy in store at the club shop from Monday, June 12. Supporters can also pre-order online and will be able to collect from the club shop on Friday, June 16.