Walsall unveil new kits for 2023/4 season

Walsall kit launch 2023/4

The new strips are manufactured by the club's technical partner Errea and sponsored by Poundland.

The Saddlers home kit features two shades of red and has a green trim at the bottom of the sleeves.

Walsall home kit 2023/4

The all-red home kit is inspired by the shirt worn by the 2006-07 League Two title-winning team.

Walsall's away strip is all white with a red and white pattern on the sleeves.

The third shirt is all green and features a white collar with a white trim at the bottom of the sleeves.

Walsall away kit 2023/4

All three shirts include the Black Country flag inside the neck.

“All of us at Poundland have enjoyed our partnership with Walsall FC over the past 12 months and are excited for the season ahead," said Poundland managing director Barry Williams.

“We are a local company with many of our colleagues and customers being Saddlers fans, as such we all wish the club and the team success both on and off the pitch… UTS.”

Walsall thid kit 2023/4