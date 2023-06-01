Walsall boss Mat Sadler hunting for 'right characters'

Walsall boss Mat Sadler

The new Saddlers chief is insisted he will not play ‘the dangerous game’ and build a squad of talent alone, as he hunts top characters.

But the former defender was at pains to insist there remains some key characters at the club, albeit numbers are low after 11 players were released at the end of the recently-finished campaign.

Sadler said: “It’s important to say we have some really good, important characters in the building already, we can’t forget about those, the likes of Donervon (Daniels), Owen (Evans), Brandon (Comley), Oisin (McEntee), Isaac (Hutchinson), they’re all another year wiser of how they play the game.

“At this time of the season everyone naturally starts to worry about who we’re going to bring in, we’ve got some good ones already in the building that I want to build around, I want to highlight that.

“Fundamentally, characters are everything. I think it’s a really, really dangerous game when you recruit people solely on ability, you won’t see that from me.