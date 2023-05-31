Walsall boss Mat Sadler: We’ll be playing on front foot

Walsall boss Mat Sadler

The former defender and first-team coach is setting in at Bescot after being appointed on a two-year contract and faces a rebuild after 11 senior players were released.

And with additions still to come, Sadler, 38, is certain on a style he wants to see.

“Listen, I want to be really front foot, mixed football, I want us to be athletic with high energy,” Sadler said.

“I want us to play as well, but what you won’t see from me is that we’re going to be playing out from the back every time we get the ball.

“I want us to play at the back at times when we receive the ball, be confident enough when we get the ball, I’ll be creating a philosophy and structure of how I want us to play in and out of possession, but it will be based on an underlying theme of how we do things at the club now, an identity.