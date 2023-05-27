Walsall working together – but boss Mat Sadler will get the final say

Sadler’s plans for next season are well under way after he was handed the permanent role last week on a two-year deal following an interim spell in charge.
He impressed the club’s board and owners the Trivela Group and is now getting to work on building a squad to compete in League Two next season.
Sadler, who had two spells at Walsall as a player, has explained how the club are taking a different approach to identifying players – however, he has assured fans he will have the final say on whether a player is signed.
He said: “I will get the final say on transfers, that will not change, but what will be very, very different is that there will be a process that we collaborate together on.
“I’ll work closely with Matt Jordan and the board, and they will have their input as well, we are working closely with a couple of companies to provide feedback on players, and we are taking a whole market approach on that. There will be a lot more working together, it won’t just be a manager choosing who they want to come into the building, or highlighting through their network. We are spreading the net wider, and the word I want to use is that there will be a collaborative approach on players.”
Sadler also revealed when pitching to the board for the job – he explained how he wanted everyone within the football club to work together from top to bottom.
He insists that has already been the case in his short spell in charge – and he wants it to continue.
He added: “What is extremely refreshing is the way we want to work is a collaborative process, and that has been the case since day one.
“It is part of how I want to work, it is part of how I presented, I want to work like that in everything we do, it is about togetherness in everything.
“It is important that is the same above me and that is how we continue to work. It has been really supportive and conducive to making decisions together, and long may that continue.”