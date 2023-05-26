Danny Johnson still ‘in Walsall thinking’ says boss Mat Sadler

Danny Johnson had a successful spell on loan at Walsall

But Sadler, appointed at Bescot Stadium last week, admitted the 30-year-old, who is a free agent upon his release by Mansfield, will be on the radar of many clubs.

The Saddlers' 38-year-old boss is working closely with Matt Jordan, vice president of Global Football at Trivela, to identify and weigh up transfer targets. Johnson was a big hit during his loan spell in the first half of last season, in which he plundered 15 goals in 30 games in all competitions.

Walsall worked tirelessly to keep hold of Johnson in January, but he was recalled by his parent club, and just scored once in eight outings with the Stags.

"Danny, like a lot of other people, are in the conversation of what we are trying to do," Sadler said.

"Of course he's in the conversation, but it's right to say Danny's in a lot of people's conversations too.

"It's up to me to decide if I think it's the right person at the right time. Danny along with a lot of other players are in the conversation."

Sadler was also asked about the next step for former Blues and Saddlers striker Troy Deeney, 34, following his release from St Andrew's after two seasons.

Blues fan Deeney, who was linked with the Saddlers managerial post, launched his professional career with four seasons at the Bescot before a move to Watford, where he went on to spend 11 seasons.

The new boss, though, suggested Deeney, a veteran of almost 700 career games, has eyes on his post-playing days. Reports have suggested Deeney is in talks with the Hornets over a post-playing role.

"I think I read the line underneath that, though, that said there is conversations to be had about different roles with people being offered, so that's not a straight line," Sadler said of Deeney's availability.

"He's had a really good career, he had a really good time here and went on to have a really good career.