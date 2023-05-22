Notification Settings

Walsall hoping for Eljah Adebayo cash

By Liam Keen

Walsall could be in line for a financial boost if former player Elijah Adebayo achieves promotion to the Premier League with Luton Town.

Elijah Adebayo of Luton Town and Jayson Molumby. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The striker left the Saddlers for the Championship side on transfer deadline day in early 2021.

Last year, co-chairman Leigh Pomlett said the deal to sell Adebayo could be the ‘best move we ever made’ if the forward makes it to the top flight.

Now, Luton are one game away from realising that after beating Sunderland to reach the Championship play-off final.

Led by former Wolves player and coach Rob Edwards, Luton face Coventry at Wembley on Saturday, May 27, for a place in the Premier League.

Adebayo started both semi-finals against Sunderland and scored in the first leg at the Stadium of Light, as Luton lost 2-1, before a 2-0 win in the second leg booked them a place in the final.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

