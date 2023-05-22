Walsall hoping for Eljah Adebayo cash

Elijah Adebayo of Luton Town and Jayson Molumby. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The striker left the Saddlers for the Championship side on transfer deadline day in early 2021.

Last year, co-chairman Leigh Pomlett said the deal to sell Adebayo could be the ‘best move we ever made’ if the forward makes it to the top flight.

Now, Luton are one game away from realising that after beating Sunderland to reach the Championship play-off final.

Led by former Wolves player and coach Rob Edwards, Luton face Coventry at Wembley on Saturday, May 27, for a place in the Premier League.