Mat Sadler delighted with Walsall performance in final day win

Mat Sadler (Owen Russell)

The Saddlers dominated the first half and most of the second in the 2-1 win over Doncaster and Sadler said if they had been three up in the first 20 minutes it wouldn't have been a surprise.

He said: "The start of the first half and the start of the second was pleasing because we looked strong from the first whistle and the second which is what we spoke about before the game and at half time.

"When you do that but the goals don't come you can allow yourself to be frustrated but we didn't. We were patient and kept on pushing until the goals came and it was only the final few minutes when they scored that we could have been worried but we saw it out well.

"It is satisfying for me as a coach to get my first win but the players have been outstanding for me in their effort and commitment since I took over for the three games and I want to thank them for that."

Sadler would not be drawn on the managerial situation which he said would be resolved over the next five or six days.

He said: "There will be a lot of conversations in the next five or six days – we have very passionate and committed owners who will want to get the appointment right and they won't rush it but there will be time line as it needs to be in place to plan for next season.