Mat Sadler praises loyalty of Walsall fans

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall interim head coach Mat Sadler has praised the loyalty and commitment of the club’s fans.

Walsall interim boss Mat Sadler (Owen Russell)
Sadler said they were the ‘lifeblood’ of the club after it emerged more than 12,000 fans in total have followed the Saddlers to away games this season, including 281 to Crawley in the last fixture.

He said: “They have been immense and have had some big journeys this season. I know from playing at Crawley what a long journey it is and it was for us, never mind them.

“But this is a great club, I love working here and the fans have been excellent – they are the lifeblood of it.

“I know the players and management appreciate their support and it does make a difference.

“We are desperate to give them a good end to the season in the last game because they deserve that for their commitment and unwavering support.”

