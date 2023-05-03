Notification Settings

Walsall's Matty Stevens will come good says Mat Sadler

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall interim head coach Mat Sadler has praise the work rate of forward Matty Stevens.

Assistant manager Richard O'Kelly chats to Matt Stevens
Stevens was full of running on Saturday at Crawley when he got a start due to Jamille Matt falling ill the day before and was unlucky not to get on the score sheet.

Sadler said: "Matt is a quality forward who is proven to be able to score goals at this level.

"He showed on Saturday how committed he was with his energy and not everything ran for him so he had to make his own chances.

"He also came in at short notice because of Jamille being ill and I thought he was unlucky not to get a goal - they defended deep and it was difficult for the forwards.

"His time will come again, he hasn't had the best of luck since he has been here but as I said he is a player who is proven at this level and he will come good."

Paul Jenkins

