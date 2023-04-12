Notification Settings

Oisin McEntee feels Walsall spirit

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Oisin McEntee felt the spirit shown in getting a point against Carlisle with ten men shows the togetherness in the squad.

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 25/03/23.GRIMSBY TOWN V WALSALL.Oisin McEntee and Ryan Taylor.
The Irish defender came back into to the team after being on the bench at Rochdale and impressed, pushing Tom Knowles for the man-of-the-match award.

But Walsall were forced to dig deep with the sending off of Hayden White on 60 minutes and McEntee said it was a team effort.

He said: "I thought I played well but it was partly the experience of people like Manny Monthe and Hayden who are good for me because they talk to you and you can learn a lot from them.

"Obviously when Hayden was sent off, we had to re-group and the substitutions brought some energy and fresh legs onto the pitch but I thought it was a collective effort all round to get a point when we played with ten men against what is a good side for a substantial period.

"The spirit is there, I think the supporters saw it against Carlisle and we all played for each other."

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

