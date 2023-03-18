Michael Flynn praises Walsall's 'all round performance' in win over Gillingham

SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 18/03/202 . Walsall FC V Gillingham. Pictured, Isaac Hutchinson scores...

Isaac Hutchinson opened the scoring in the first half - before Conor Wilkinson secured the win deep into stoppage time.

Flynn pointed out that Gillingham didn't really look like scoring against Walsall and he was pleased with that as well as the goals at the other end.

But he admitted the focus would be on the fact Walsall scored for the first time at the Bescot Stadium in five games and said he was delighted for the fans.

He said: "They have been great in their backing for the majority of the time - even at 0-0 they were encouraging us so I was pleased for them as much as anyone.

"We took our chances well today, and could have had more. Isaac had two good chances, Andy Williams as well, we were always knocking on the door today.

"But the difference was against recently that we did take those chances and we needed to because this run couldn't go on for ever.

"I thought we played well as a whole, Donervon Daniels was exceptional as was Brandon Comley and Oisin McEntee,