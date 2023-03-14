Notification Settings

Michael Flynn: Walsall will continue to work on solution

By Paul Jenkins

Michael Flynn said his players will be 'working hard' between now and the end of the season to bring about a turn in fortunes.

He felt the performance against Swindon was much improved on the Stevenage game and they missed the best chance of the game when Matty Stevens saw a shot saved just after the break.

He said: "If that had gone in we may well have won it though I'm not saying we deserved to as it was probably a fair outcome and as a 0-0 it wasn't that bad.

"But we just need something to go for us and the players need to be a little bit more careful with their passes, and more clinical in front of goal.

"Defensively we are still doing ok but it is goals that win you games as everyone knows in football and for whatever reason we aren't scoring at the moment.

"But as I have said before it isn't through a lack of hard work. We have a very honest bunch of lads who are doing everything they can to prepare right and try and win games and they will continue to do so until the end of the season."

Paul Jenkins

