Michael Flynn: Walsall will continue to work on solution

Michael Flynn

He felt the performance against Swindon was much improved on the Stevenage game and they missed the best chance of the game when Matty Stevens saw a shot saved just after the break.

He said: "If that had gone in we may well have won it though I'm not saying we deserved to as it was probably a fair outcome and as a 0-0 it wasn't that bad.

"But we just need something to go for us and the players need to be a little bit more careful with their passes, and more clinical in front of goal.

"Defensively we are still doing ok but it is goals that win you games as everyone knows in football and for whatever reason we aren't scoring at the moment.