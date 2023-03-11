Notification Settings

Walsall boss Michael Flynn: It was men against boys

By Paul Jenkins

Walsall boss Michael Flynn said it was 'men against boys' in the first half of the game at Stevenage.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn
The home side raced into a two goal lead and it could have been more than 3-1 at half time.

He said: "We were out muscled early on and I partly blame myself for that because I didn't set us up right to deal with it.

" It was like men against boys and when it went to 3-1 it was always going to be difficult for us to come back away from home.

"I'm not afraid to make changes and it was better the second half where we had a good go but the damage had been done.

"We owe the fans two big performances in the next two home games and some of those players will be playing for their future and their contracts so we'll see if that makes a difference."

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

