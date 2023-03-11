Walsall boss Michael Flynn: It was men against boys

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The home side raced into a two goal lead and it could have been more than 3-1 at half time.

He said: "We were out muscled early on and I partly blame myself for that because I didn't set us up right to deal with it.

" It was like men against boys and when it went to 3-1 it was always going to be difficult for us to come back away from home.

"I'm not afraid to make changes and it was better the second half where we had a good go but the damage had been done.