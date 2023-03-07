Notification Settings

Walsall receive bad news on Robbie Willmott

By Matt MaherWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall have been dealt another injury blow with midfielder Robbie Willmott expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn hamstring.

The 32-year-old January loan signing from Newport sustained the injury in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Barrow, with Saddlers boss Michael Flynn confirming the severity after Tuesday’s 0-0 home draw with Bradford.

“At half-time he got his scan results and it is a full tear in his hamstring,” said Flynn. “We thought it was a grade two, which would have been four to six weeks but it looks like his season is done.

“It is another injury for us. He pulled it going to score a goal, just before he was going to tap it in his hamstring popped. That is the luck we are having at the moment.”

The goal-less draw with the Bantams extended Walsall’s winless run in all competitions to 11 matches but Flynn, fiercly critical of his team after losing to Barrow, was much happier with the performance.

“We are knocking on the door. We could have easily been sitting here with six or seven wins in this run but we are not.

“The main thing is we are not folding. Tonight was a vast improvement on Saturday. We did not look like scoring on Saturday but tonight we did. Unfortunately, we didn’t but we were playing against a team in a rich vein for form. I thought we edged it on the balance of play.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

