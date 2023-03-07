Walsall receive bad news on Robbie Willmott

Robbie Willmott

The 32-year-old January loan signing from Newport sustained the injury in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Barrow, with Saddlers boss Michael Flynn confirming the severity after Tuesday’s 0-0 home draw with Bradford.

“At half-time he got his scan results and it is a full tear in his hamstring,” said Flynn. “We thought it was a grade two, which would have been four to six weeks but it looks like his season is done.

“It is another injury for us. He pulled it going to score a goal, just before he was going to tap it in his hamstring popped. That is the luck we are having at the moment.”

The goal-less draw with the Bantams extended Walsall’s winless run in all competitions to 11 matches but Flynn, fiercly critical of his team after losing to Barrow, was much happier with the performance.

“We are knocking on the door. We could have easily been sitting here with six or seven wins in this run but we are not.