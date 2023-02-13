Notification Settings

Walsall 1 Leyton Orient 1 - Player ratings

Paul Jenkins

Paul Jenkins gives his Walsall player ratings following the 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient.

Tom Knowles

Owen Evans

Made two great saves in the second half, though the headline one was at the end to keep the score at 1-1 in the final minutes of the match.

Outstanding 9

Hayden White

Was one of the warriors who his manager said were prepared to put their bodies on the line. Also got forward well in the first half.

Brave 7

Liam Gordon

Fairly quiet game in the first half though made some good contribution up front and helped out defending in the second half.

Good contribution 7

Donervon Daniels

Marshalled his troops well, particularly in the second half when they were forced to frantically defend at times.

Assured 7

Tom Knowles

Very creative in the early stages of the game and contributed to the goal, still lively in the second half and tracked back well.

Creative 8

Brandon Comley

Full of running and assists as well as more than contributing to the defensive effort.

Useful 7

Jamille Matt

Some good touches in the first half. Needs a run of games and maybe a goal to help him fire on all cylinders.

Promising 7

Matty Stevens

Still coming back to full fitness, but had a tough week of training and looked a steady part of the team. Unlucky with a headed effort.

Settling in 7

Isaac Hutchinson

Had a good start to the game and contributed well to early attacks. Faded slightly in the second half before being taken off.

Lively 7

Joe Low

Manager praised the way he slotted into the team. First goal will have given him plenty of confidence.

Good all round 8

Robbie Willmott

Assisted the forwards well. Hasn’t been a regular starter yet, but he looked like one.

Calm 7

Substitutes

Conor Wilkinson (for Stevens, 51) Played well and looked dangerous until game curtailed late on with an injury 7; Andy Williams (for Matt, 64).Looked lively 6; Yann Songo’o (for Hutchinson, 78) Helpful 7; Oisin McEntee (for Wilkinson, 88) Helped with defensive effort. Not used: Allen, Smith.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

