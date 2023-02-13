Walsall 1 Leyton Orient 1 - Player ratings

Owen Evans
Made two great saves in the second half, though the headline one was at the end to keep the score at 1-1 in the final minutes of the match.
Outstanding 9
Hayden White
Was one of the warriors who his manager said were prepared to put their bodies on the line. Also got forward well in the first half.
Brave 7
Liam Gordon
Fairly quiet game in the first half though made some good contribution up front and helped out defending in the second half.
Good contribution 7
Donervon Daniels
Marshalled his troops well, particularly in the second half when they were forced to frantically defend at times.
Assured 7
Tom Knowles
Very creative in the early stages of the game and contributed to the goal, still lively in the second half and tracked back well.
Creative 8
Brandon Comley
Full of running and assists as well as more than contributing to the defensive effort.
Useful 7
Jamille Matt
Some good touches in the first half. Needs a run of games and maybe a goal to help him fire on all cylinders.
Promising 7
Matty Stevens
Still coming back to full fitness, but had a tough week of training and looked a steady part of the team. Unlucky with a headed effort.
Settling in 7
Isaac Hutchinson
Had a good start to the game and contributed well to early attacks. Faded slightly in the second half before being taken off.
Lively 7
Joe Low
Manager praised the way he slotted into the team. First goal will have given him plenty of confidence.
Good all round 8
Robbie Willmott
Assisted the forwards well. Hasn’t been a regular starter yet, but he looked like one.
Calm 7
Substitutes
Conor Wilkinson (for Stevens, 51) Played well and looked dangerous until game curtailed late on with an injury 7; Andy Williams (for Matt, 64).Looked lively 6; Yann Songo’o (for Hutchinson, 78) Helpful 7; Oisin McEntee (for Wilkinson, 88) Helped with defensive effort. Not used: Allen, Smith.