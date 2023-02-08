Notification Settings

Free agent Zain Westbrooke training with Walsall

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Midfielder Zain Westbrooke has trained with Walsall after having his contract terminated by Bristol Rovers.

Zain Westbrooke

The 26-year-old is understood to have taken part in a session at the club’s Essington training ground yesterday in a bid to keep fit while he is without a club.

Westbrooke was at Coventry City between 2018-20, making 32 appearances before joining Rovers where he made 46 in three years.

The midfielder was on the fringe of Joey Barton’s squad, making three appearances this season.

He left the club at the end of January.

Meanwhile, Walsall took advantage of a full week’s training to play a behind closed doors game involving first team and academy players.

Boss Michael Flynn said after the Northampton game he was looking to get players involved in training who hadn’t had much game time recently.

