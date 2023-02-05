Michael Flynn praises Walsall's new strikers

Michael Flynn

Matt played his second game for Walsall on Saturday along debutant Stevens and both had to endure some tough treatment against big defenders.

Both were more than ready to carry on when eventually substituted in the second half

Flynn said: “They were both buffered around and one of them got kicked in the head unintentionally early in the first half when he put his head in but that is what they will give us.

“They will both put their bodies on the line for the cause and that was partly why we signed them.