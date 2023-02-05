Notification Settings

Michael Flynn praises Walsall's new strikers

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn has praised Jamille Matt and Matt Stevens for being ready to ‘put their bodies on the line.’

Michael Flynn
Michael Flynn

Matt played his second game for Walsall on Saturday along debutant Stevens and both had to endure some tough treatment against big defenders.

Both were more than ready to carry on when eventually substituted in the second half

Flynn said: “They were both buffered around and one of them got kicked in the head unintentionally early in the first half when he put his head in but that is what they will give us.

“They will both put their bodies on the line for the cause and that was partly why we signed them.

“Matty (Stevens) lasted 75 minutes and he is still coming back from long-term injury so I thought I would freshen things up and we had players on the bench for that.”

