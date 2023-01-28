Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Michael Flynn proud of Walsall players

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn said he was proud of his men and that they had run Leicester close at times.

Walsall manager Michael Flynn
Walsall manager Michael Flynn

Flynn acknowledged Leicester deserved to win but said if one of Walsall's chances had gone in things could have been different.

He said: "I know Leicester could have probably had a few more particularly later on and missed the penalty but I do feel if one of out chances had just gone in somehow it could have changed the outcome.

"But it was a great ocassion, for the fans who packed the place out, for the owners and the players who got the chance to play a Premier League team and acquitted themselves well.

"I thought Owen (Evans) was outstanding in goal, he was unlucky with the deflection for the goal but made some great saves. He could play at a higher level, along with a few of the squad and I think they proved that today.

"Brendan Rodgers was very complimentary about us and said we played some good stuff, that is great coming from someone I have a lot of respect for as a manager and a person."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News