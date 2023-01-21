Notification Settings

Walsall game is postponed due to frozen pitch

By Paul Jenkins

Walsall's League Two game with Swindon Town today has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Frozen Poundland Stadium (Picture courtest of Walsall FC)

A pitch inspection was held at the Poundland Bescot Stadium this morning but the pitch was found to be unplayable.

The club kept the ticket office open until 11am, with a limited number of Leicester City FA cup tickets and returns available.

Walsall are next in action on Tuesday night when they travel to AFC Wimbledon,



