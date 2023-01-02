Walsall 2 Mansfield 1 - Player Ratings

Owen Evans
Wasn’t bombarded by Mansfield’s forwards as much as in the Stockport game due to some deep defending but did well as usual when needed.
Safe 8
Liam Gordon
Got forward well particularly in the second half where he was unlucky not to see a shot go in and was always looking to create chances or assist the attackers
Creative 8
Donervon Daniels
Solid and dependable, was praised after the match by the coach for the consistency of his performances.
Mr Dependable 8
Manny Monthe
Did well to thwart the big Mansfield front line and help restrict them to not many clear-cut shooting chances.
Strong 8
Liam Kinsella
Scored his fourth career goal when instructed to come forward for a corner, but also played a big part in the midfield, restricting Mansfield’s attacks
On the ball 8
Tom Knowles
Seemed to be everywhere in the first half. When Walsall weren’t creating chances, he would do so for himself. Lively, tricky and covered plenty of ground
Full of running 7
Andy Williams
Got a start and played well with an assist for the goal and contributed to a good overall team performance
Good contribution 7
Douglas James-Taylor
Scored his second goal of the season, with contributing goals something Michael Flynn had called for him to do. Fortunate deflection to him for goal, but finished it well.
Confident 7
Jacob Maddox
Another player full of running. Didn’t get much change against a tough Mansfield defence, but looked tricky.
Good shift 7
Oisin McEntee
Came into the defence after his injury woes and had a good game at the back. Was given the sponsors’ man of the match
Welcome return 8
Isaac Hutchinson
Provided the corner for the second goal as planned, which put Walsall in relative control. Had a quiet game otherwise, but faced a tough back line.
Great corner 7
Substitutes
Conor Wilkinson (for Williams, 73) Played last 20 minutes and helped Saddlers secure win 8; Brandon Comley (for Maddox, 78) Again helped shore up the Saddlers’ backline during a nervy late spell 8; Jack Earing (for James-Taylor 87) Played last five minutes or for what turned into 11 after starting on the bench 7. Not used: Taylor Allen; Ronan Maher; Danny Cashman; George Barrett.