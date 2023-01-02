Walsall 2 Mansfield 1 - Player Ratings

Walsall v Mansfield. Douglas James-Taylor (R) celebrates his goal with Tom Knowles.

Owen Evans

Wasn’t bombarded by Mansfield’s forwards as much as in the Stockport game due to some deep defending but did well as usual when needed.

Safe 8

Liam Gordon

Got forward well particularly in the second half where he was unlucky not to see a shot go in and was always looking to create chances or assist the attackers

Creative 8

Donervon Daniels

Solid and dependable, was praised after the match by the coach for the consistency of his performances.

Mr Dependable 8

Manny Monthe

Did well to thwart the big Mansfield front line and help restrict them to not many clear-cut shooting chances.

Strong 8

Liam Kinsella

Scored his fourth career goal when instructed to come forward for a corner, but also played a big part in the midfield, restricting Mansfield’s attacks

On the ball 8

Tom Knowles

Seemed to be everywhere in the first half. When Walsall weren’t creating chances, he would do so for himself. Lively, tricky and covered plenty of ground

Full of running 7

Andy Williams

Got a start and played well with an assist for the goal and contributed to a good overall team performance

Good contribution 7

Douglas James-Taylor

Scored his second goal of the season, with contributing goals something Michael Flynn had called for him to do. Fortunate deflection to him for goal, but finished it well.

Confident 7

Jacob Maddox

Another player full of running. Didn’t get much change against a tough Mansfield defence, but looked tricky.

Good shift 7

Oisin McEntee

Came into the defence after his injury woes and had a good game at the back. Was given the sponsors’ man of the match

Welcome return 8

Isaac Hutchinson

Provided the corner for the second goal as planned, which put Walsall in relative control. Had a quiet game otherwise, but faced a tough back line.

Great corner 7

Substitutes