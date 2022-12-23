Walsall escape a larger FA fine for Carlisle FA Cup 'brawl'

The FA Cup second round tie – which Walsall won 2-1 – ended up with ugly scenes involving all the players in front of the away section of fans.
Both clubs admitted at the FA tribunal a breach of rule E20.
Carlisle said some of the Saddlers team were to blame in their evidence to an independent regulatory commission.
Walsall, in contrast, pointed to the behaviour of the away fans as a contributing factor.
The Saddlers were fined £1,500 and Carlisle £3,000, with the latter receiving the higher amount due to ‘repeat poor practice’ over three previous breaches in April 2018, September 2021 and April this year.