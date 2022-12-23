Walsall escape a larger FA fine for Carlisle FA Cup 'brawl'

Andy Williams netted for Walsall in the FA Cup win

The FA Cup second round tie – which Walsall won 2-1 – ended up with ugly scenes involving all the players in front of the away section of fans.

Both clubs admitted at the FA tribunal a breach of rule E20.

Carlisle said some of the Saddlers team were to blame in their evidence to an independent regulatory commission.

Walsall, in contrast, pointed to the behaviour of the away fans as a contributing factor.