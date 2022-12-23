Trivela getting to work on Walsall improvements

Benjamin Boycott

In an interview on the club’s official YouTube channel, Boycott said he was keen to look at the match day offering for Saddlers’ supporters, from the food outlets to pre-match entertainment and the overall fan experience.

And he revealed consultants were already in the Saddlers Club looking at what was needed to do to renovate the venue and open it up again for fans and outside events.

Boycott said when they took over in June, they barely had a month before the first game of the season and had to focus on working with manager Michael Flynn to get a squad together. He said: “We are football people, we were before we came here and we are heavily competitive on the field so maybe that was the focus in the early weeks because for one thing we had to get a squad together and a team out for the first game.

“But the renovation of the infrastructure of the club so that these areas are open to all has always been a priority and maybe now we have increased the shareholding and completed the purchase of the ground we can really get going on this.

“We need to attract as many people to games as we can and that doesn’t just mean by us winning on the field, it is about things like the food that is on offer and where people can meet around the ground before the game.

“As I speak there are contractors inside the Saddlers Club looking at what needs to be done with the renovation of it – we mentioned this as a priority when we first came here and it is even more important now.”

Boycott spoke of the positive atmosphere at the club since they arrived and said that had also been the case during lean times on the field, pledging they would look at what was needed in January.