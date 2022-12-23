Michael Flynn expecting January incomings and outgoings at Walsall

Michael Flynn celebrates with their Walsall fans after his side's 2-0 win at Doncater (Owen Russell)

The Saddlers are poised to make additions in the transfer window with the boss and the club’s hierarchy believing they are well placed to challenge in League Two over the second half of the season.

But Flynn still needs to work within his budget and conceded players could be moved out if it helps free up funds to land targets.

He said: “There might be one or two going out the door to bring in players who can strengthen the squad and the team.