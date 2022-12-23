Notification Settings

Michael Flynn expecting January incomings and outgoings at Walsall

By Matt MaherWalsall FC

Michael Flynn has admitted there could be both incomings and outgoings at Walsall next month as he looks to strengthen his squad for a promotion push.

Michael Flynn celebrates with their Walsall fans after his side's 2-0 win at Doncater (Owen Russell)
The Saddlers are poised to make additions in the transfer window with the boss and the club’s hierarchy believing they are well placed to challenge in League Two over the second half of the season.

But Flynn still needs to work within his budget and conceded players could be moved out if it helps free up funds to land targets.

He said: “There might be one or two going out the door to bring in players who can strengthen the squad and the team.

“I am looking to strengthen. I have to work around the budget. It is a competitive budget but we still have to work in the restraints. A lot of it has been used up through injured players this season, which is frustrating. I am still missing Joe (Riley) and Joss (Labadie), who are reasonable earners. But where there is a will, there is a way.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

