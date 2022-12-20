Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Green night for Walsall's Conor Wilkinson

By Liam KeenWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall have been given a major boost as Conor Wilkinson has made his long-awaited return from injury.

Conor Wilkinson
Conor Wilkinson

The 27-year-old has faced eight months on the sidelines with a serious knee injury and has been working to regain his match fitness over the last few weeks ahead of an anticipated return.

After the fixtures with Salford and Crewe were postponed due to the weather, boss Michael Flynn has confirmed that the forward is now available – while he has offered an update on the club’s other injured players.

Flynn said: “We’ve got another week into Conor. He’s available for selection. I’m not going to start him but he is available. It’s just Joe Riley and Joss Labadie now who are on the treatment table. They’re still looking towards the end of January and mid-February, with two weeks here or there. We’ll know more towards that time.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News