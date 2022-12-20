Green night for Walsall's Conor Wilkinson

The 27-year-old has faced eight months on the sidelines with a serious knee injury and has been working to regain his match fitness over the last few weeks ahead of an anticipated return.
After the fixtures with Salford and Crewe were postponed due to the weather, boss Michael Flynn has confirmed that the forward is now available – while he has offered an update on the club’s other injured players.
Flynn said: “We’ve got another week into Conor. He’s available for selection. I’m not going to start him but he is available. It’s just Joe Riley and Joss Labadie now who are on the treatment table. They’re still looking towards the end of January and mid-February, with two weeks here or there. We’ll know more towards that time.”