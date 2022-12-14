Notification Settings

Trivela Group praised for bringing 'fresh energy' to Walsall since summer takeover

By Matt Maher

Michael Flynn has credited owners Trivela Group with injecting a fresh energy into Walsall since their summer takeover.

Trivela Group's Benjamin Boycott and Leigh Pomlett

The American investment firm purchased a majority stake in the Saddlers and are determined to raise standards throughout the club, from the playing squad to the catering staff.

Flynn explained: “It is everything, on and off the pitch. If you are serving someone a cheeseburger at a game, do it with a smile. If you choose to work for Walsall FC, do it to the best of your ability and everything will fall into place.”

Walsall sit 10th in the League Two table on an eight-match unbeaten run and Flynn added: “I think there is optimism (with the new owners). The players and staff have helped with that. They can see there is a long-term vision. Not just ‘right, okay, let’s have a mediocre this and that’. We want to raise standards everywhere in the club.”

Walsall’s trip to Salford, postponed last Saturday due to a frozen pitch, will now be played on Tuesday, January 31 (kick-off 7.45pm).

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

