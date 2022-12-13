Isaac Hutchinson relishing Walsall competition

Isaac Hutchinson and Owen Moxon

The Saddlers are preparing to welcome back several senior players from injury, with forward Conor Wilkinson pushing to make his first appearance since April in Saturday’s visit of Crewe.

Joss Labadie and Joe Riley are expected back next month, with Jack Earing and Oisin McEntee having already returned the ranks in recent weeks for a Walsall team eight matches unbeaten in all competitions.

Playmaker Hutchinson said: “You look at the players coming back and they are big players for us.

“They will be challenging for places in the team and that can only be a good thing. The standard of training will go up and hopefully the standard of the team will go up as well. Of course, you have to relish the competition.