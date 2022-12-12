Notification Settings

Michael Flynn: Walsall won’t take Conor Wilkinson risk

By Matt MaherWalsall FCPublished:

Michael Flynn has promised Walsall won’t take any undue risks over Conor Wilkinson with the forward pushing to make his comeback in Saturday’s match with Crewe.

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 26/11/22.WALSALL V CARLISLE, FA CUP..Walsall head coach Michael Flynn.

Wilkinson is fit again after eight months out with a serious knee injury and Flynn was already mulling whether to name him in the squad for the weekend’s postponed visit to Salford.

Barring any setbacks, the 27-year-old is almost certain to be included against Crewe, with the boss intending him ease him back into action.

Flynn joked: “Conor is already at the stage where is doing my head in - and I mean that in the nicest possible way.

“He is getting frustrated and you can see it is hurting him now. If I would have asked him three weeks ago he would have said he was fine.

“But I will always think of the player’s health and the longevity of their career in terms of not rushing them for a short-term gain. I have to do what is right, not just by the player but the club.

“At the minute we are in a position where we can introduce Conor for 20 minutes here, half-an-hour there and build him up that way.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

