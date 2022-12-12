Michael Flynn: Walsall won’t take Conor Wilkinson risk

Wilkinson is fit again after eight months out with a serious knee injury and Flynn was already mulling whether to name him in the squad for the weekend’s postponed visit to Salford.
Barring any setbacks, the 27-year-old is almost certain to be included against Crewe, with the boss intending him ease him back into action.
Flynn joked: “Conor is already at the stage where is doing my head in - and I mean that in the nicest possible way.
“He is getting frustrated and you can see it is hurting him now. If I would have asked him three weeks ago he would have said he was fine.
“But I will always think of the player’s health and the longevity of their career in terms of not rushing them for a short-term gain. I have to do what is right, not just by the player but the club.
“At the minute we are in a position where we can introduce Conor for 20 minutes here, half-an-hour there and build him up that way.”