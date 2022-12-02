Doncaster looking to continue upwards trajectory under Schofield as Walsall come to town

Danny Schofield during his time in charge of Huddersfield

Rovers lost in the first round of the competition last month, 1-0 at home to National League North Kings Lynn.

But the old cliché dictates at least they can concentrate on the league and they will start the game a place above Walsall in 10th with 28 points from 19 games, one more than the visitors. The Saddlers go into the game on a run of five games unbeaten, Doncaster having won two, lost two and drawn one of theirs.

Former Coventry forward Gary McSheffrey was sacked in early October with the club in 12th place. A promising start to the season had tailed off and the South Yorkshire side were on a run of five defeats in eight games when he was shown the door. Danny Schofield, a veteran of 486 appearances as a player in the lower divisions was appointed after gaining previous managerial experience at Huddersfield Town.

He has made no secret of targeting a number of players in the January transfer window as he looks to keep Rovers on track for a push for the play-offs.

He told the Doncaster Free Press this week: “We are always looking to add to the squad to improve it.

“We have some real quality players in the squad at the moment but you are always looking to add and improve – and discussions are ongoing.”

One player he will be looking to keep is former Saddlers loanee George Miller, who has scored nine of Doncaster’s 23 goals in the league this season.