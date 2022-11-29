Douglas James-Taylor’s thrill at Walsall FA Cup winner

Douglas James-Taylor celebrates his winner

And he counts it as even more thrilling because it was his first senior goal in professional football and he had been working hard all season to make it happen.

James-Taylor applied a neat finish to an Isaac Hutchinson through ball in the 93rd minute of the game against Carlisle to book Walsall’s place in the third round.

He said “I’ll take that every time, scoring the winner in added on time it was special and something I will always remember.

“It was a long time coming as well - I have been working my way towards scoring more goals and to do it in such an important game was great.”

“I never give up on scoring goals and the same with that game, even when it reached the 88th minute the pressure we were putting on Carlisle made me think we had a chance and Andy’s goal was very timely. But in recent weeks we have developed a never say die attitude that has served us well.”

James-Taylor started as a forward at Salford City before joining Stoke City in 2020. He gained experience at Wealdstone and AFC Fylde in the National League before joining Walsall on loan for this season where he has made nine appearances

The 21-year-old said he was confident when he came on in the 58th minute of scoring, adding: “Iwas telling the fans as I went on that I would score and it was fitting Issaac played me in for the goal as we have talked about it it in training where I said to him ‘You supply the chance and I’ll finish it.”

Meanwhile Andy Williams who scored the equaliser feels the persistence of the team and the hard work he has put in on the training ground contributed to his goal.

Williams chased a clearance from the Walsall half and was on hand to score when Carlisle goalkeeper Tomas Holy failed to control it and the ball ran free.