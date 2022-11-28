FA Cup: Walsall 2-1 Carlisle - player ratings

OWEN EVANS
Produced a good save in the first half, couldn’t do much about a neat finish for Carlisle’s goal, generally sound.
Dependable 7
HAYDEN WHITE
Made his 100th Walsall appearance and didn’t do much wrong, maybe could have dealt with cross into box for the Carlisle goal but wasn’t the only one.
Safe 7
LIAM GORDON
Taken off in second half after he had produced some good moments and dangerous crosses and contributed well.
Steady 7
DONERVON DANIELS
Unlucky not to score in the first half,produced some good forward running and good tracking back. Full of energy
Led by example 8
MANNY MONTHE
Playing with a tendinitis problem, gave his all and stayed on for 90 minutes.
Solid 8
LIAM KINSELLA
Back in the starting line up, played well in midfield against a good Carlisle side and held the ball up well.
Steady 7
TOM KNOWLES
Created plenty of chances even in the first half when Walsall were often on the defensive and good support work up front
Full of running 8
BRANDON COMLEY
Not one of his best games although didn’t make any mistakes, was sacrificed in the second half as Walsall looked to make changes
Quiet 6
JACOB MADDOX
Covered plenty of ground as usual and distributed the ball well and always looked a threat up front.
Very Busy 7
ISAAC HUTCHINSON
Set up the winner and just reward for his creativity – probably deserved a goal himself
Creative 8
DANNY JOHNSON
Didn’t see much of the ball in the first half but still unlucky not to score, had to work hard for his few chances
Persistent 8
SUBSTITUTES
Jack Earing (for Maddox 45) Contributed well 7; Taylor Allen (for Comley 45) Had a shot well saved 7 ; Douglas James-Taylor (for Knowles 60) Scored the winner for his first professional goal with a great finish 8; Andy Williams (for Gordon 72) Kept his head to score the equaliser 8, Danny Cashman (for Liam Kinsella)Got involved well in pressure 7
Subs not used: McEntee; Wilkinson; Barrrett (GK)