Walsall's Danny Johnson keen to re-kindle partnership with Conor Wilkinson

By Paul Jenkins

Walsall striker Danny Johnson is looking forward to linking up with Conor Wilkinson again.

Walsall's Conor Wilkinson
The pair combined well when both were at Orient and Johnson has already got 12 goals in league and cup for the Saddlers this season.

Wilkinson had knee surgery after being injured against Rochdale in April and the club announced he was back in training yesterday after it was originally feared he would be out out until January. Johnson’s future at Bescot will also be decided then, but if he stays, he hopes to renew their partnership.

He said: “We played together at Orient and we had a really good start that year. We got quite a few goals playing together so it’ll be good to see him back. He’s been through a tough time in the last few months but is a very good player so hopefully we will see more of him soon”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

